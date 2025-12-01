Samantha Ruth Prabhu weds Raj Nidimoru, but her engagement ring steals the spotlight; expert reveals the cut and history

Samantha Ruth Prabhu just tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, much to the surprise of fans. But now, all eyes have turned to one stunning detail — her wedding ring. The actor, who tied the knot on Monday (December 1) morning at the Ling Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre, has shared beautiful glimpses from her special day. And while her understated red saree drew admiration, it’s her rare diamond ring that’s sparking conversations across the internet.

The story behind Samantha’s wedding ring While no details about the ring or her wedding attire were revealed by the couple, HTCity spoke to Abhilasha Bhandari of Abhilasha Pret Jewellery. The jeweller explained that Samantha’s ring features a portrait-cut diamond — one of the oldest and most timeless diamond styles in existence. “Samantha wore a beautiful portrait-cut diamond ring that features the rare and exquisite Portrait Cut — a very thin, flat diamond with a large top surface and almost no depth. This historic cut was originally used in Mughal-era jewellery to cover miniature paintings and royal portraits, which is how it earned the name ‘portrait cut’,” she said.

She further described what a ‘portrait cut’ is, saying, “A cut that resembles strength, vitality, clean character of itself and the wearer. The first diamond always came out of Golconda. Due to the scarcity of cutting techniques and machines, this was one of the first widely popular cuts, also because it could be done on a rough diamond easily.” She further added, “The transparent nature of the cut and the gem has to be the best and of the most supreme quality else it'll not look as it has a huge. This type of diamond has a very large surface area that is visible to the naked eye, much more than a round brilliant piece would be.”