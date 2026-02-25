Sanjay Leela Bhansali hospitalised after heart attack? Here’s what his team has to say

Before the towering sets, record-breaking box office numbers, and National Awards, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s story began in a modest chawl in South Bombay. Born into a Gujarati Jain family to a father who worked as a producer, Sanjay witnessed both the dreams and disappointments of the film industry early on. Over the decades, he channelled that experience into blockbuster, award-winning films that transformed him into one of India’s most celebrated filmmakers, earning him some of the most prestigious accolades in global cinema.

However, on February 24, a day that should have been reserved for birthday celebrations, the filmmaker’s name began trending for a much more sombre reason.

What happened on SLB's birthday? A social media post by the page Mamaraazzi, alleged that Sanjay had been rushed to a Mumbai hospital after suffering a heart attack on his 63rd birthday. The report suggested that what was meant to be a celebratory occasion had quickly turned into a moment of crisis, with claims that doctors had admitted him for urgent medical care and were closely monitoring his condition.

Given Sanjay's immense contribution to Indian cinema, the rumour spread with lightning speed, triggering a wave of concern from fans and members of the film fraternity alike.

So is it true? Despite the digital firestorm, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s team was quick to respond, urging caution against unverified reports. In an official statement, they said, “Reports about SLB being hospitalised are completely false and baseless. There is no truth to them. We request you to kindly refrain from carrying any such stories, as they have no verified source.”

At the same time, some reports have claimed that the filmmaker is admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital under the care of Dr. Sunil Wani, while his team maintains that he is resting at home. The situation remains unclear, with both sides offering differing versions of events.

Further reports indicate that while the internet was worrying over his health, the maverick director was exactly where he usually is: on a film set. On his birthday eve, Sanjay was reportedly busy working on his upcoming project Love & War, a highly anticipated romantic drama starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

Sanjay's place as Bollywood’s most distinctive storyteller remains secure. As fans breathe a sigh of relief, the focus returns to Love & War, which continues to be one of the most anticipated projects in recent years.