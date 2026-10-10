Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu finally announces wedding, shares pictures from the dreamy ceremony: ‘Please keep us in your duas’

Sharing the pictures, Faisu wrote in the caption, “And We created you in pairs” (Quran 78:8) Alhamdulillah for a dream turned into reality. Nikah in the beautiful city of Madinah, with my entire family by my side. A blessing beyond words."

Social media influencer Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu, has officially announced his wedding by sharing dreamy pictures from his nikah ceremony in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, on Instagram. The influencer shared the special moments with his followers, revealing that he had his entire family by his side for the occasion.

He further sought blessings and prayers as he embarked on this new chapter of his life, adding, “Please keep us in your duas as we begin this beautiful journey together. May Allah bless our marriage with endless love and barakah. Ameen.”

The announcement comes after recent speculation surrounding Faisu's wedding plans, with reports suggesting that the influencer would get married in Madinah before celebrating the occasion with friends and family in Mumbai.

Faisu rose to fame through short video platforms, and established himself as one of India's popular digital creators. He expanded his presence through music videos and television appearances, including his stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.