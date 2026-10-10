Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu finally announces wedding, shares pictures from the dreamy ceremony: ‘Please keep us in your duas’
Mr Faisu has shared pictures from his nikah in Madinah, marking the start of a new chapter in his personal life.
Social media influencer Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu, has officially announced his wedding by sharing dreamy pictures from his nikah ceremony in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, on Instagram. The influencer shared the special moments with his followers, revealing that he had his entire family by his side for the occasion.
Sharing the pictures, Faisu wrote in the caption, “And We created you in pairs” (Quran 78:8) Alhamdulillah for a dream turned into reality. Nikah in the beautiful city of Madinah, with my entire family by my side. A blessing beyond words."
He further sought blessings and prayers as he embarked on this new chapter of his life, adding, “Please keep us in your duas as we begin this beautiful journey together. May Allah bless our marriage with endless love and barakah. Ameen.”
The announcement comes after recent speculation surrounding Faisu's wedding plans, with reports suggesting that the influencer would get married in Madinah before celebrating the occasion with friends and family in Mumbai.
Faisu rose to fame through short video platforms, and established himself as one of India's popular digital creators. He expanded his presence through music videos and television appearances, including his stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri is an Assistant Editor, film critic, and professional overthinker of plot points. He writes for HT City, keeping pace with an industry where news cycles expire long before the popcorn gets cold. He completed his graduation in English Honours from Kirori Mal College, followed by a Master’s degree in English Literature-effectively training his brain to over-analyse classic texts before applying those exact same skills to 3-hour Bollywood blockbusters. He got into the profession when he had barely graduated from college and has been at HT ever since. At HT, Rishabh reviews films with a simple rule: skip the dense academic jargon and get straight to the point. Beyond reviews, as Assistant Editor, he helps navigate the broader circus of showbiz, tracking everything from OTT shifts to sudden box office panics. In a beat driven by loud PR machinery and carefully scripted answers, Rishabh prefers cutting through the noise to focus on how stories get made and why trends shift. When he isn’t writing against a deadline, he is usually sitting in a dark theater, compulsively memorising dialogues. For Rishabh, analysing movies isn't just a day job- it’s a habit he couldn't turn off even if he tried.Read More