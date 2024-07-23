Falaq Naazz reacts to her cryptic ‘death’ post: I asked questions that we avoid

Falaq Naazz recently shared a thought provoking post on her Instagram handle, talking about death and people feeling her absence after she is gone, leaving fans concerned for her. “What if I am no longer here tomorrow? Would you feel my absence? Perhaps you would dedicate a post or a story for me, sharing all the wonderful memories we’ve shared together. Unfortunately, I won’t be able to witness those tributes, as I will have passed away. Material things like posts and stories won’t bring me joy in the afterlife. Life is fragile and uncertain, a gentle nudge for everyone to show love and appreciation to their loves once while they are still with us. Let’s promote positivity and love,” she wrote. Falaq Naazz on her recent Instagram post

While talking to us about the same, the actor tells us, “I just asked the questions that we try to avoid. It’s a fact but we try not to hear it. We don’t talk about facts anymore, it’s all about an ideal life and aaj kal social media par bas vahi chal raha hai. It’s all about my own thoughts that I wrote on Instagram,” adding that there wasn’t any trigger behind the write up. “Baarish horahi thi and aise sad thoughts ajaate hain kabhi kabhi, it wasn’t triggered because of anyone, but I think people found it relatable. Maine apne upar hi likhdiya isliye kuch fans darr bhi gaye. But, I am okay. People even focused on it because I wrote something like that varna padhke aage nikal jaayen and pata bhi na lage. It is important to put out that imagination, the truth can’t be hidden by closing our eyes. Jitni uparwaale ne life likhi hai utni ache se jeeyo, nothing serious!”

The Bigg Boss OTT fame says that she wants people to stay in touch instead of giving tributes on social media after the person passes away. “I felt that if something happens to me then this will only happen. That’s what happens, when a human being is alive, koi usse baat nahi karta, jab vo chala jaata hai toh sab jaag jaate hain neend se, everyone gets active on social media. They give tributes and share memories, but the person that you are posting it for is no more, then what’s the point. I was personally feeling the same for myself,” emphasises Naaz and continues, “For example, if a so and so friend is not keeping in touch with me but I am wanting to talk, then don’t fake anything after I’m gone. I want people to celebrate me while I am alive, not after I am dead. I don’t want those posts for me even if something happens to me.”

It wasn’t a sudden thought that crossed her mind but she just thought of expressing it out loud now. “I was feeling and realising the same for quite a while now. I have seen it happen, that if someone passes away, people who haven’t even been in touch with them start putting posts saying ‘Hum unke bahut close the’, aise thodi na hota hai yaar. Only for social media or publicity, people do this. It’s a bitter fact of our lives. It’s high time that people should celebrate life and each other,” further elaborates the actor.

“Kisi ko jeete jee inspiration deni hai toh aap desakte ho, but jo chala gaya hai vo aapke posts aake nahi padh raha hai. Instead of expressing your feelings after they are gone, express it while they are still alive so that they also feel good. Be expressive about your feelings, good or bad!” Naazz signs off.