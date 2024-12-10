Fans compare Tarak Ponnappa's character in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 to Krunal Pandya: 'Too good'

Since its release, Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has been making waves for multiple reasons. However, one unexpected highlight from the film has become a trending conversation online—Telugu actor Tarak Ponnappa’s cameo. Fans are talking about his striking resemblance to Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya, the elder brother of Hardik Pandya, with social media flooded with memes and discussions. Fans are talking about his striking resemblance to Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya, the elder brother of Hardik Pandya, with social media flooded with memes and discussions.

Tarak Ponnappa portrays the role of Buggi Reddy in the film, who is the nephew of Central Minister Kogatam Veera Pratap Reddy. Buggi emerges as the central antagonist in Pushpa 2, ultimately taking part in the pivotal climax against Allu Arjun’s character, Pushpa. While his performance has received positive feedback, it’s his appearance that has stolen attention. Fans are pointing out the uncanny similarities between Tarak’s look and Krunal’s features, making it a humorous trend on social media.

This isn’t the first time Krunal has been compared to a celebrity. Back in 2019, while wishing Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn a happy birthday, Krunal had jokingly called Devgn his doppelgänger. Devgn had also responded to the post, humorously suggesting the idea of them playing double roles together in a film.

Meanwhile, Krunal is busy on his own journey in cricket. After two successful years with the Lucknow Super Giants, he was picked up by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, which will see him play alongside Virat Kohli, in the recent IPL 2025 auction for Rs. 5.75 Cr.

Tarak Ponnappa’s striking resemblance to Krunal has added another layer of fun to the Pushpa 2 buzz. Whether it’s the world of cinema or cricket, this quirky comparison has become the latest trend, blending entertainment and sports in unexpected ways. Fans are loving the playful crossover, and both Tarak and Krunal are enjoying their time under the spotlight.