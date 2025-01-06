Fans in tears as Perry, the real-life donkey behind Shrek's ‘Donkey’, dies at 30; say ‘2025 is starting off badly’

In an unexpected twist of fate, Perry, the miniature donkey who inspired the beloved Donkey in the Shrek films, has passed away at the age of 30. Perry, whose full name was Pericles, was born in New York City in 1994 and quickly rose to local fame when animators working on the 2001 animated classic Shrek adopted him as their real-life model for the character. Shrek's iconic Donkey and Perry the donkey

Perry’s playful and talkative nature made him the perfect reference for Donkey, voiced by Eddie Murphy. Allegedly, his lively spirit and charming personality were mirrored in the animated character, making him a beloved sidekick to Shrek (voiced by Mike Myers) in the series. Over the years, Donkey became a cultural icon, with the character’s humour and heart providing comic relief in all four Shrek films, including the last one, Shrek Forever After (2010).

Unsurprisingly, the news of Perry's death has left fans heartbroken, and the internet is flooded with messages of love and loss. One fan expressed their disbelief, saying, “What do you mean there was a model!!? And I just found out now! And on top of that, he's dead!!” Another lamented, “This year is starting off badly.” “RIP Perry, you were a great donkey and you will be missed. Fly high,” shared one emotional fan. Another wrote, “The beloved donkey who served as the model for Donkey in Shrek, Rest well.” Sentimentality ran deep as another fan added, “I’ll miss you so much, thanks for giving me such an amazing childhood.” And perhaps the most touching tribute came from one fan who said, “Perry gave us one of the most memorable characters of all time. Legend forever.”

Though Perry may no longer be with us, his impact on the Shrek franchise — and on the hearts of fans — is undeniable. In the words of Donkey, “I’m a believer,” and Perry will forever be remembered as the heart and soul behind one of the most cherished characters in animation history.