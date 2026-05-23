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Farah Khan's triplets have graduated high school, check out her cute Insta post, ‘Don’t know which is tougher…'

Filmmaker Farah Khan celebrated her triplets' high school graduation with a heartfelt Instagram post.

Published on: May 23, 2026 03:43 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Filmmaker Farah Khan's YouTube vlogs offer a peak into her funny, unhinged side. But her side as a doting mother is reserved for her Instagram, where she has updated her fans about her family's latest achievements. Her three kids: Diva, Anya and Czar, have graduated from high school!

Farah Khan with her children

In a carousel, she shared multiple pictures and videos from their big day. “Don't know which is tougher.. raising your kids or letting them go!? They can fly as high as they dream .. there Il always be a nest waiting for them #graduation #bittersweet p.s- its impossible to find all 3 kids n a husband whn taking pics,” she captioned the cute post. Check it out here:

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Farah Khan's triplets have graduated high school, check out her cute Insta post, ‘Don’t know which is tougher…'
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Farah Khan's triplets have graduated high school, check out her cute Insta post, ‘Don’t know which is tougher…'
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