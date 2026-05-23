Farah Khan's triplets have graduated high school, check out her cute Insta post, ‘Don’t know which is tougher…'

Filmmaker Farah Khan's YouTube vlogs offer a peak into her funny, unhinged side. But her side as a doting mother is reserved for her Instagram, where she has updated her fans about her family's latest achievements. Her three kids: Diva, Anya and Czar, have graduated from high school!

Farah Khan with her children

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In a carousel, she shared multiple pictures and videos from their big day. “Don't know which is tougher.. raising your kids or letting them go!? They can fly as high as they dream .. there Il always be a nest waiting for them #graduation #bittersweet p.s- its impossible to find all 3 kids n a husband whn taking pics,” she captioned the cute post. Check it out here:

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{{^usCountry}} The pictures saw the children posing with businesswoman Nita Ambani, badminton ace PV Sindhu and finally, their mom. The comments section was flooeded with congratulatory messages from their industry friends and family soon after. Cousin sis, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar sent multiple hearts Farah's way, while bro Farhan Akhtar wrote, “Congratulations to all.. big hugs to them” Suzanne Khan commented, “Big big congratulations darling Faru” alongwith heart emojis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The pictures saw the children posing with businesswoman Nita Ambani, badminton ace PV Sindhu and finally, their mom. The comments section was flooeded with congratulatory messages from their industry friends and family soon after. Cousin sis, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar sent multiple hearts Farah's way, while bro Farhan Akhtar wrote, “Congratulations to all.. big hugs to them” Suzanne Khan commented, “Big big congratulations darling Faru” alongwith heart emojis. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Farah Khan, married to filmmaker Shirish Kunder, had become a mother in February 2008. The triplets had even made a special appearance in her 2010 film Tess Maar Khan's closing credits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Farah Khan, married to filmmaker Shirish Kunder, had become a mother in February 2008. The triplets had even made a special appearance in her 2010 film Tess Maar Khan's closing credits. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

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