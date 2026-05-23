Nita Ambani left in splits as student slips Mumbai Indians joke into DAIS graduation speech
A Mumbai Indians joke cracked by the head boy of the DAIS' 2026 graduating class left the entire auditorium, including Nita Ambani, laughing.
While graduation ceremonies are typically known for sombre speeches and standard advice for the future, a student at Dhirubhai Ambani International (DAIS) School decided to infuse some major IPL energy into the proceedings. Stepping up to the podium, the graduate delivered a witty punchline targeting the iconic Mumbai Indians franchise. Far from being offended by the unscripted dig, a visibly delighted Nita Ambani was seen laughing out loud.
Addressing the audience, the head boy reflected on the journey of the graduating Class of 2026, highlighting how the institution transformed the students and celebrating the lifelong memories they created together.
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While talking about the future, he said, “Just like our beloved Mumbai Indians (MI), there will be tough seasons.” At this point, the whole auditorium erupted into laughter.
For a moment, the camera panned to Nita Ambani, who was seen covering her face and laughing. Amid the giggles and the cheer, the head boy continued, “Seasons where nothing seems to go right, where the results do not reflect the effort, where you question everything.”
He added, “But if there is one thing this franchise has taught all of us, it’s that you never forget who you are. You never forget your legacy and you never forget the people standing in your corner.”
He continued his speech while mentioning the MI motto. “Always remember Duniya Hila Denge Hum.” Nita Ambani instantly reacted by clapping, a smile on her face.
The rest of the video captured speeches from various dignitaries, including the founder and chairperson of the Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Nita Ambani, and the chief guest, PV Sindhu.
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The institution also highlighted the future paths of its graduates, noting that a significant number have already been admitted to prestigious colleges and universities worldwide.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More