Step inside Maniesh Paul's home that looks like posh hotel and is so huge that Farah Khan felt 'tired' during house tour

In a video shared on her YouTube channel on May 18, filmmaker Farah Khan took fans on an exclusive house tour of actor and host Maniesh Paul’s sprawling new Mumbai residence. Also read | Step inside Sabyasachi Mukherjee's grand 7,250 square foot Kolkata home with maximalist decor, luxe crystal chandeliers Farah Khan tours Maniesh Paul's luxurious Mumbai home, showcasing its eclectic design, from the elegant dining area to a spacious walk-in closet. (YouTube/ Farah Khan)

Accompanied by Maniesh and his wife, Sanyukta, Farah Khan explored the meticulously designed space, jokingly remarking that the home is so 'huge' she could easily complete her daily 10,000 steps just by walking from room to room. The home, which Farah described as having a boutique-hotel feel, is a masterclass in eclectic, sophisticated interior design, blending modern luxury with deeply personal touches.

A living space with London vibes The house tour video begins in the living area, which Farah noted possesses a distinct 'London vibe'. The room features a striking white brick-textured accent wall that provides a crisp backdrop for a deep navy blue sofa. Above the seating, a large abstract painting adds a splash of earthy tones, while a contemporary white circular coffee table sits atop a plush, patterned rug.

The flooring is a warm, patterned wood which runs throughout the home, adding a sense of continuity and timelessness. Lighting plays a crucial role in the ambience, with recessed ceiling lights, elegant cove lighting along wooden beams, and a classic black-shaded floor lamp creating a cosy yet bright atmosphere.

The wall of fame One of the most personal corners of the home is a custom-built, floor-to-ceiling wooden trophy cabinet. The grid-like shelving is packed with Maniesh’s numerous accolades, including several awards and iconic film trophies. Interspersed with the awards are family photographs and quirky collectables, making the space feel lived-in and celebrated.