Farhan Akhtar reveals undergoing knee surgery last year: ‘Life’s getting back on track'

Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar recently updated his fans about his health, revealing that he suffered a meniscus tear last year and underwent knee surgery in December. Sharing details of his recovery, he assured everyone that he is steadily regaining strength. Expressing gratitude, he thanked those who stood by him during this period.

Posting a picture on Instagram, he wrote, “Life’s getting back on track..Had a meniscus tear last year and a surgery in December to take care of it. Thank you Dr Vivek Shetty, for allaying any fear I had about the procedure and recovery.”

Acknowledging the support of his trainers, he added, “Now, with the support of my awesome trainers Samir Jaura & Drew Neal, finally beginning to pack some load onto the knee and start my way back to where I love my mind and body to be..Ups and downs are all part of the journey. We got to keep moving. Let’s go.”

On the work front, Farhan is currently involved in 120 Bahadur, a film centered on the Indian Army. The movie tells the story of Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, whose leadership played a pivotal role in the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Indo-China war. The film aims to showcase the courage of Major Shaitan Singh and the soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought bravely on November 18, 1962.

Apart from acting, he is also working on his directorial venture, Don 3. The film, officially announced in 2023, has been generating significant buzz among fans. “I am not dodging any questions. Don 3 is starting this year and 120 Bahadur will release at the end of the year,” he said during his conversation with India Today.