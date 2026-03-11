Farhan Akhtar, Yuvraj Singh and more attend Kritika Kamra–Gaurav Kapur’s cosy Mumbai wedding; take a look

Among the first guests to arrive was actor-director Farhan Akhtar. The multi-hyphenate star kept his look relaxed yet stylish, stepping out in a white kurta decorated with elephant and tree motifs. His arrival set the tone for what appeared to be a warm and cheerful evening.

Actor Kritika Kamra and television host-presenter Gaurav Kapur are all set to begin a new chapter together as they tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. Despite the private nature of the event, several familiar faces from the worlds of film, television and cricket were spotted arriving to bless the couple. As the celebrations begin today, March 11, the wedding quickly turned into a cosy gathering of some of their closest friends.

Kritika’s co-stars, Soha Ali Khan and Anya Singh from the series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati were also seen attending the celebration. The actors posed together for photographers outside the venue, dressed in elegant ivory and gold sarees that almost made them look like they were twinning. Their coordinated looks and smiles added to the festive atmosphere.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were spotted heading to Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur’s wedding, bringing major couple goals to the celebrations.

Former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan arrived with actor-wife Sagarika Ghatge. The couple smiled and posed for the photographers as they entered the venue.

With Gaurav Kapur being closely associated with the cricket world through his hosting and presenting work, it was no surprise that several well-known cricketers also made their way to the wedding.

Designer and entrepreneur Masaba Gupta was spotted with her husband, actor Satyadeep Mishra, while former cricketer Ajit Agarkar also attended the celebrations with his wife.

Adding to the star-studded guest list was former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, who made an appearance in a striking blue kurta. Whether it’s India’s blue jersey or festive attire, Sehwag’s bold personality seemed to shine through.

The wedding invite that went viral Kritika and Gaurav made their relationship public toward the end of 2025. Ahead of their wedding, the couple also caught the internet’s attention with their unconventional invitation. The invite for their March 12 after-party — titled “The Party, After” — quickly went viral on social media for its relaxed tone.

Instead of a formal message, the couple opted for something warm and personal. “We'd love to celebrate our wedding with you. Easy. Unhurried. Come early. Stay as long as the night allows,” the invite read, signed simply by Gaurav Kapur and Kritika Kamra.

The couple will reportedly exchange vows in an intimate registry ceremony at Gaurav Kapur’s Mumbai home. With a close-knit guest list, relaxed celebrations and a touch of personality in every detail, their wedding appears to reflect exactly who they are — warm, understated and surrounded by the people who matter most.