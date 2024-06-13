Father's Day Special| Gautam Rode: You try to spend as much time with your newborn as possible

Actor couple Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy were blessed with twins, Radhya and Raditya, in July last year. Feeling “great” that he would be celebrating his father’s day as one himself, Rode describes it as the “best feeling”. Gautam Rode with his twins

He tells us, “There are no plans as such, but I’m still looking forward to celebrating the day with my twins. We will probably be going out for lunch with the whole family,” says the actor, adding, “Pankhuri takes care of gifting, that’s her department. She must have planned something or the other in terms of gifting as well.”

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Ever since he embraced fatherhood, Rode’s life has taken a 360-degree turn and he is not complaining one bit. “You change a lot as a person because you are now responsible for two little lives. In fact, those lives are more important and loved than your own life. It is a different feeling, there are no words for it. You do everything to and spend as much time with your babies as possible. You feel happy when you are sitting and playing with them. They have started to react a lot now, if you smile, they also start laughing. I can’t explain this feeling,” the 46-year-old expresses, further admitting that now all plans revolve around the twins and their schedules.

“Earlier, Pankhuri and I used to make plans for the weekend... We don’t party much since the beginning, but we used to have these movie, coffee and dinner dates. That has completely changed for the good... I don’t even remember when was the last time we went out. The twins are just ten months old, so little, and my life!” he gushes

Asked if his twins are alike and who’s growing up to be the naughtier one, Rode shares hat his son Raditya and daughter Radhya are completely opposite to each other.“The boy is very naughty, he doesn’t sit at one place. And the girl, she is my life. I can’t leave her, she is with me mostly. She is in my lap as I speak to you,” he says.