Festival Special| Ishita Dutta: I want to take Veda to seek Durga Maa’s blessings

Being a Bengali, Ishita Dutta waits “for Durga Puja all year”, and this year is extra special as she will be celebrating the festivities with her newborn baby girl, Veda, for the first time, along with her son, Vaayu and husband, actor Vatsal Sheth. Actor Ishita Dutta. (IshiDutta-Instagram)

Sharing her love for pandal hopping during the lead up to Dussehra, the actor says, “The sound of the dhak, the bhog, looking at Maa Durga, feeling her aura, and dressing up in Lal Paar (traditional white and red saree) for the occasion — all of this has so much sentimental value for me.” For her, “meeting family and celebrating the festival with them” reminds her of her childhood in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, where “Durga Puja was celebrated on a large scale”. “We used to soak in all the festivities for all the 10 days of this festival. I remember, we used to not eat anything except the bhog served in the pandals during the entirety of the festival,” she shares.

For three-month-old Veda, Ishita has “already zeroed in on her outfit”, and is very excited to dress up her baby girl. “With Vaayu as well, we had taken him to a pandal during Durga Puja, when he was just three months old to seek Maa’s blessing. And this time as well, I wish to recreate it with Veda, too.”

When it comes to Durga Puja traditions, Ishita has two favourites: “Apart from Pushpanjali that is offered to Maa on Dashami, Sindoor Khela is my favourite part of the festival. It is only played between married women and I believe it is the best way to bid farewell to Maa. I remember when I was newly married, I was so thrilled to be a part of this celebration.”

On the other hand, Vatsal, who is a Gujarati, wants his son Vayu to be a part of the aarti during Navratri. “Now that he is older, Vayu understands thoda bahut what is happening when the aarti happens at home.” The actor also misses his home state’s traditions: “Like any Gujarati youngster, I was a big fan of garba, and I want my two kids to also be a part of celebrations when they grow a bit older.”