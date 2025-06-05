Fever FM’s The Superwomaniya Show and Just Too Filmy win big at Golden Mikes 2025

It was a night that celebrated storytelling, sonic creativity, and the power of women-led narratives. Fever FM emerged a major winner at the Golden Mikes 2025, with two of its flagship shows — The Superwomaniya Show and Just Too Filmy — sweeping top honours at the prestigious radio industry awards held in Mumbai. RJ Stutee and RJ Rohini represented Fever FM at Golden Mikes 2025.

The Superwomaniya Show, hosted by RJ Stutee, clinched Gold for Best Afternoon Show and Silver for Best Sponsored On-Ground Promotion by a Single Radio Station for its Superwomaniya Awards and Conclave. Meanwhile, RJ Rohini Ramanathan’s Just Too Filmy picked up six awards, including the coveted Gold for Influencer RJ of the Year.

Speaking about the win, RJ Stutee shared, “It takes vision, collaboration and an unwavering belief in the power of storytelling and community building to put together The Superwomaniya Show. Absolutely thrilled to get the Best Afternoon Show award — this Gold is special.”

She added, “We wanted to create a platform to celebrate and empower the incredible women around us. The first-ever Superwomaniya Awards and Conclave winning a Silver at the Golden Mikes is just the beginning. We’re all geared up for the second edition — and to make it bigger and grander.”

RJ Rohini — known to fans as RoTalks — was equally ecstatic. “Winning the Influencer RJ of the Year award is a dream come true! RJs were always the OG influencers and I’m so thrilled that E4M recognises the work done by my fraternity,” she said. “A big thanks to Fever FM for believing in my baby Just Too Filmy, to my listeners who’ve migrated with me to every platform, and to my wonderful, supportive family — without whom I wouldn’t be here.”

In addition to the Influencer RJ of the Year win,the show took home Gold for Best Digital/Web Streaming by a Network; Gold for Best Radio Jingle (Self); Silver for Most Unique Programming Concept/Ideas; Silver for Best Program Launch on Radio; Bronze for Best Podcast/Audio Series. htc