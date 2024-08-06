Kusha Kapila says her mother went through a lot while she shut herself up post divorce: ‘Society is unkind to women’

Kusha Kapila is gearing up for the release of her upcoming web series Life Hill Gayi. The actor and social media influencer had recently talked about facing comments on her body and her divorce from Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. In an interview with Fever FM, Kusha shared that society is unkind towards women and how she shut herself up to deal with it in the past. Kusha shared that her mother faced a lot more than her because she leads a normal life. (Also read: Kusha Kapila shares cryptic post after calling out 'dehumanising' roast of her divorce, weight loss: 'Their garbage...') Kusha Kapila talked about being public perceptions and how it affected her mother.

What Kusha said

During the interview, Kusha said, “Unkinder to women, that society is anyway so I think that is something my mother had to go through. I completely shut myself to opinions or anything. I didn’t have the bandwidth for it. So I am sure my mother can speak very clearly about it."

'You can’t pick and choose what is going to happen to you online'

She continued, “She had to speak to relatives and speak to society. She has her own life… she goes to the temple or to the park, she has her own social communities where she had to face opinions and that is how the world works. This is the reality, this is the truth of where we live in and the times we live in. As much progress is happening and we hope for it to happen, somethings pretty much remain the same. The other aspect of it is that, you can’t pick and choose what is going to happen to you online, especially if you have opened up your world and life to a lot of people. You can alter how you share your life now, going forward, realising the consequences of sharing your private life with people but I don’t think you get to pick and choose. It is unkind, it is unfair, that is there, assumptions will be made, people will speak on behalf of you and then you are like, ‘What do I give explanation for? These are a range of topics.'"

Kusha had recently reacted to the backlash around a recent roast of her by comedian Ashish Solanki’s Pretty Good Roast Show, where she was called a 'gold-digger'. She said that the unkind jokes ‘dehumanised’ her.

Last year Kusha had reacted on the rumours of her dating Arjun Kapoor and said how she hopes that her mother does not read it as her social life has taken a big hit. Kusha announced the news of her separation from husband Zorawar Ahluwalia last year in June.