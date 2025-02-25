First photos from the shooting of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey go viral online; See pics

British filmmaker Christopher Nolan has officially commenced filming for his forthcoming film, The Odyssey, after new images from the set leaked online on social media platfirms. The acclaimed director was recently seen on location in Aït Benhaddou, a historic village in Morocco, where production is currently in progress. Christopher Nolan is currently shooting in Morocco

According to a report in TMZ, filming for the highly anticipated project began several weeks ago, and the scale of the set indicates that Nolan is striving for a grand adaptation of the classic tale. The film has already generated significant interest among fans, with many revisiting the ancient text in preparation for its release in July 2026.

Once filming in Morocco is completed, the production will move to Sicily, Italy, and the island of Favignana. Notably, Favignana is an actual location referenced in the original Odyssey, making it a particularly fitting choice for the shoot.

Universal had unveiled the film’s star-studded cast in December, featuring a host of familiar faces who have previously collaborated with Nolan. The ensemble includes Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong’o, and Charlize Theron. Universal recently released a first-look image of Matt Damon portraying Odysseus, clad in full historical costume, appearing intense and battle-ready.

While many fans have been captivated by the striking imagery and expressed their eagerness for the film’s release, a significant section of the audience has voiced concerns about Nolan’s casting choices. Many argued that Greek actors should have been considered for leading roles in this adaptation of Homer’s iconic epic, rather than Hollywood A-listers.

With an extensive budget of $250 million, Nolan’s interpretation of The Odyssey is poised to be a bold cinematic endeavour. Given his reputation for large-scale filmmaking, expectations are high, and audiences eagerly anticipate how he will bring the ancient epic to life on the big screen.