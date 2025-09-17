First reactions to The Summer I Turned Pretty finale: Divisive conclusion has fans raging online

Three seasons, two brothers, and one unforgettable summer later — The Summer I Turned Pretty has wrapped up its final episode. For fans, it wasn’t just a show; it was a ritual of choosing sides, arguing over Belly’s heart, and reliving the messy magic of first love. With the finale now out in the world, social media is buzzing, and X has turned into a battlefield of heartbreak, joy, and some seriously divided opinions. The Summer I Turned Pretty

If you’ve managed to stay spoiler-free until now, this is your sign to tap out, because we’re diving headfirst into the reactions.

Divisive reviews take over social media Some fans weren’t impressed by how the last two episodes unfolded. One post read: “Jenny Han I’m low-key disappointed af with ending because this was SO WELL written and to have Lola and Chris act it out would have been beautiful end to series #TheSummerITurnedPretty.” Another fan echoed the sentiment, saying, “No spoiler review of #TheSummerITurnedPretty finale: while I was rooting for #Belly’s choice, the build up could have been better. Plus, the end credit album should have featured some of the key players in the series and how they fared. I felt we were robbed off their ending.”

Others were far harsher: “the last 2 episode of the summer i turned pretty have felt like a WASTE of a series finale. like we are legit losing the plot.” And then came a post that summed up a lot of viewers’ frustration: “Okaaaaayyyyy I’m glad they ended up together but that ending felt rushed as hell and I’m lowkey (high-key) pissed off there wasn’t a big finale scene with everyone back together at the house. Also whoever was behind Belly’s bob needs jail time.” Some even pointed out unanswered questions: “Never has a season finale been so highly anticipated and so underwhelming! So many loose ends to tie up so many missed bits! where’s Susannah’s letter! 2 full episodes of Jeremiah crying and then that as a finale!”