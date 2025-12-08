For actor Aanchal GS Singh, Magical Wallet as a full-circle moment and her first Bollywood lead role

Actor Aanchal GS Singh is gearing up for her first major film as a female lead. Nestled in her home in Gurgaon, she is deep in preparation for her upcoming film, Magical Wallet, which is scheduled to go on the floors in Varanasi in mid-February. Actor Aanchal GS Singh and her exclusive look in feature film Magical Wallet

Last seen in the OTT series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, the actor says, “I have been working in various industries since 2013 and have done films as well, but this will be my proper Bollywood film as a lead. After Yeh Kaali… and Undekhi, it will be interesting as people now know my work.”

The actor is paired opposite Jimmy Shergill. “Yes, I play his wife, who is very religious, and the family is struggling until that magic happens. I am very excited as it weaves the current world with mythology. We have done the poster shoot, and it was amazing to capture that mythological shade,” she shares.

She is thrilled to be shooting with such seasoned actors. “Sanjay Mishra sir and Jimmy are such versatile and senior artists. I am working hard on the script to match their brilliance. Director-writer Nitin Kushwaha has blended the modern and mythological parts very well, so I am excited,” she says. The film also stars actor Ishtiyak Khan.

Aanchal is particularly looking forward to shooting in Varanasi, which she says feels like coming full circle. “After the release of my series, my parents visited Varanasi. We had scheduled a family holiday, but I was not able to make it. I somehow managed to reach for a day but missed the magical Maa Ganga aarti. I then prayed to be called back and see—now I am going to shoot there and spend time during a long schedule,” reveals the actor

The actor also informs that she has another untitled film project with actor Darshan Kumar. She has previously worked in Sinhala (Sri Lankan), Tamil, and Punjabi films besides OTT series and music videos.