Exclusive | Varanasi inspire Nitin Kushwaha's directorial debut with Jimmy Shergill, Sanjay Mishra and Anchal Singh

“The cast has been locked, and so are the locations. The groundwork has been done, and now we just need to do one last technical recce before we start the shoot in mid-February next year. Varanasi is the place where it all started, and the vibe we need for the film is nowhere else in the world,” says Nitin, who was recently in the city to scout for locations.

The filmmaker, who hails from Orai in Uttar Pradesh, reveals that the ghats of Varanasi themselves gave him the idea for the film, which is now turning into a reality.

The spotlight is on Varanasi once again! Actors Jimmy Shergill , Sanjay Mishra , and Anchal Singh are set to shoot for debutant director Nitin Kushwaha’s film, Magical Wallet , in the mystical city, which plays a pivotal role in the narrative.

Recalling how it all began, the filmmaker shares, “I was on a trip to the ancient city for a documentary when, while sitting on the ghats, I got a story idea. It was about a wallet which is magical, but I wasn't sure how to execute it. The concept stayed in my mind for many years.”

Nitin says he finally found the thread to weave the film with reality. “My wife is extremely religious, and from there, it came to mind that religion and mythology could bring the concept into a relatable space. So, we will be shooting in both the current times and the ancient world. It’s Varanasi that can help us create both worlds. Its vibe, language, backdrop, and everything else are critically important to the modern world, mythology, and the ancient times, all of which are very important to the film.”

He adds that the film also stars actor Ishtiyak Khan and will feature many other talented actors from Uttar Pradesh.

Revealing his journey from computer designer to filmmaker, he says, “I was working as a graphic and animation designer, but after four years, I developed some medical complications due to excessive sitting. So, I started assisting in the direction department and worked on shows like Emotional Atyachaar (2013) and Halla Bol (2015). Thereafter, I assisted on the feature film Muzaffarnagar (2017).”