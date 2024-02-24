 For outsiders, there is not a second chance, says Samikssha Batnagar - Hindustan Times
For outsiders, there is not a second chance, says Samikssha Batnagar

ByS Farah Rizvi
Feb 24, 2024 06:15 PM IST

The Dharavi Bank actor says working in films changes an artiste’s perception about the craft.

Actor Samikssha Batnagar says that working in films changes an artiste’s perception about the craft.

Actor Samikssha Batnagar
Actor Samikssha Batnagar

“Doing films is a different ball game. As an actor, the margin of mistakes narrows on the silver screen and chances to rectify your act too become out of the question. So, one must be on your toes, and I feel this is where your understanding of craft comes in handy, or else you will be left red-faced. For outsiders, there is not a second chance. I consider myself fortunate that I got to make a move from television to films at the right time with Shreyas Talpade’s directorial Poster Boys (2017) where I was paired opposite Bobby Deol. That career move did a lot of good for me,” says the Black Rose (2021) and Dharavi Bank (2022) actor.

The Dehradun-based actor who was in Bhopal for a shoot of her next film, adds that this year many of her projects will see a release.

“Release of a film will always be an imperative part for all those involved with the project – be it in a small or a bigger way. I have had four-five releases pending since last year but due to the OTT mergers, a few unavoidable reasons while others got postponed. Kaam toh continuously ho raha hai but release agar nahi hoga toh logo ko pata hi nahi chalega. Not just the audience but for industry people too your work needs to be seen or else it is difficult to get registered.”

Batnagar who wrapped her part for Land Jihad in Madhya Pradesh before the cast moved to Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), says, “It has been 12 years in the industry, including the initial phase on television, but it takes the same amount of hard work with every project. I have worked hard and tried to pick diverse characters, gladly the audiences too will agree to it once they get to see my work on OTT and films. With projects like Online24x7, Boond as well as Jhangipur Trial ready, I hope they get to release this year as it’s amazing content.

