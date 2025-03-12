Matt LeBlanc's hiatus post-Friends was never planned: Here's what really happened

Friends and its faces are for all the seasons. That being said, Matt LeBlanc is having quite the moment in social media conscience! Several clips of the actor from various talk shows and interviews have been resurfacing, in which he can be seen explaining the logic behind his extended periods of absence from showbiz. In case you didn't already know, Matt is strikingly similar in his real life tone, tenor and vibe to his character for the ages, Joey Tribbiani. And him explaining why he doesn't work a lot, totally sounds like something Joey would say! When Matt LeBlanc explained his post-FRIENDS hiatus

In a 2018 appearance on Scandinavian TV show Skavalan, Matt explained, "My plan was, it was 10 years of Friends, and then I did two years of Joey, and then I said, 'Right, I'm gonna take a year off, I wanna take a year off and just relax'. I had such a good time. I said, 'I'm gonna take another one'. And then that one was even better. So I said maybe one more and then it turned into five or six years". He continued to quip, "It’s so easy. There’s no rules! 'What are you gonna do today?' I’ll tell you — nothing. Pretty simple".

However, that wasn't the first Matt opened up on his one true passion in life — being a free bird we mean! During a 2017 appearance on Conan, Matt has said, "I should be a professional nothing. Because I think I would like to do not a (single) thing. That’s what I would like to do. Just nothing. Nothing. Zero".

Now while we all have had the same kind of thoughts at some time or the other, it is worth mentioning that Matt still mints 16 million pounds, yearly, as his revenue from Friends. That surely has to have a bearing on the kind of freedom the actor choses to treat himself to!