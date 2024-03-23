From colours to glow: Actors reveal skincare secrets pre and post-Holi revelry

With Holi around the corner, actors are not just sharing their joy but also their skincare secrets. From slathering on layers of moisturiser to applying a generous coat of coconut or almond oil, they swear by these protective measures to create a barrier against the colours. Avika Gor, Sumbul Touqeer and Elnaaz Norouzi

Sumbul Touqeer

Before Holi, I make sure to clean my skin gently to remove any dirt and moisturise/oil it well to create a barrier against colours. I also put on a thick layer of sunscreen to shield my skin from the sun. After celebrating, I wash my face thoroughly to remove all the colours then apply soothing products like aloe vera to calm any irritation. Using sunscreen is still important to keep protecting my skin from more damage.

Kanchi Singh

I wash my face, then I apply a cream, which I have been using for the last 10 years and is recommended by my dermatologist. The most important thing is sunscreen. It's very important to use sunscreen, and after that, back in my childhood days, my mom used to oil my hair and body so that the colours wouldn't affect my skin. After playing Holi, I use a cream which helps prevent pimples and keeps my skin healthy.

Adaa Khan

Spending a lot of time under the sun during Holi can harm your skin if you don't take good care of it before and after. Since I have sensitive skin, I always choose organic colours to play Holi. I make sure to keep my skin moisturised and oil my hair and to prevent it from becoming dry. After celebrating Holi, my skincare routine involves moisturising properly, using toner, and applying a face mask. This helps to brighten my skin and keep it soft and smooth. I also give my hair a massage with oil, focusing on the scalp and then wash it with lukewarm water to remove the colour.

Helly Shah

I always make sure the colours I am using are organic. Apart from that, I ensure that I have hydrated my face nicely with moisturiser and also applied sunscreen to protect my skin from the sun. I keep it simple. I believe post-Holi skincare matters a lot because the skin will get dry after playing Holi, so I make sure to apply face serum or use moisturiser to keep my skin hydrated. As for my hair, I always tie it up because if left open, it may get damaged.

Avika Gor

I like the vibrancy and so much colours that Holi festival brings in. When it comes to playing Holi, I am extra protective for my skin. To protect my face, body and hair I apply coconut oil before I step out to play Holi, it works wonder and it’s the best for your skin and hair both. Not just the face and body for my lips too I apply a lip balm with an SPF. After Holi it’s always nice to gently remove the colour and apply a nice moisturiser. It’s not just Holi but usually too I follow a skin care routine, wherein I apply a lot of sunscreen and drink lots of water which keeps my skin hydrated and do some ghar ke nuske to keep my skin naturally glowing.

Elnaaz Norouzi

Preparing for Holi in India was initially challenging for me, as it was a new experience. It would take me two weeks to get the color out of my skin and out of my hair. But now what I do is obviously I put my hair up.I don't leave my hair open anymore, especially because we have shoots right the next day and we can't be going to shoot with color in the hair and everything.So I oil my hair entirely with natural rosemary oil, which I usually use for my hair.And then I put it up in a bun or in a pony.And then I also oil my body entirely with coconut oil so that nothing gets stuck.Even my nails around my nails, my fingers, everywhere It needs to be properly oiled so that it doesn't get dry under the sun and it stays and stains.