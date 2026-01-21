From Dangal to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: Revisiting 2016’s blockbusters in 2026
Let's take a trip down memory lane to 2016 Bollywood
Not long after we stepped into 2026, the internet began reminiscing about the good old days of 2016. Yes, netizens threw it back to a decade ago, remembering the comfort and nostalgia of 2016, exhausted by today’s hyper-curated and algorithm-driven social media. Well, hopping onto the trend, let’s take a look back at the biggest blockbusters of 2016, when content-driven films began ruling the box office:
Dangal
Inspired by real events, Dangal follows the story of former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, played by Aamir Khan, as he trains his daughters to compete in a sport long dominated by men. Set against the backdrop of rural Haryana, the film explores ambition, discipline, and breaking gender barriers. Also starring Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zaira Wasim, Sanya Malhotra, Suhani Bhatnagar and Aparshakti Khurana, Dangal’s worldwide collection surpassed ₹2,000 crore
Sultan
Sultan traces the rise, fall and redemption of a small-town wrestler. Salman Khan as Sultan Ali Khan battles fame, ego and heartbreak with Anushka Sharma by his side. Also starring Randeep Hooda and Amit Sadh, Ali Abbas Zafar’s sports drama enjoyed a worldwide gross collection of approximately ₹614-627 crore
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
In 2016, Karan Johar introduced the country to an unexpected star cast in never-seen-before avatars with his romantic drama which explored unbalanced relationships, heartbreak, and the blurred lines between love and friendship. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil raked in a whopping ₹239.56 crore
Rustom
Set in 1950s Mumbai, Rustom is a courtroom thriller inspired by a real-life case. It follows a decorated naval officer, played by Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar, whose life unravels after discovering his onscreen wife Ileana D'Cruz’s infidelity. As the legal battle unfolds, the film examines morality and patriotism alongside love. The film reportedly collected ₹218 crore
M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story
The biographical drama follows the journey of legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni from a small-town boy to one of India’s most successful cricket captains. The film, which stars late actor Sushant Singh Rajpur, highlights Dhoni’s early struggles, personal life and career arc. It offers an intimate look at the sacrifices behind Dhoni’s legendary success. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story roughly collected ₹216 crore at the box office
Airlift
Based on real events, Airlift tells the story of one of the largest civilian evacuations in history during the Gulf War. The film follows a wealthy Indian businessman in Kuwait, played by Akshay Kumar, who is forced to step up as a leader when thousands are stranded. Also starring Nimrat Kaur, the film collected ₹200-228 crores worldwide
Housefull 3
The third film in Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh’s beloved Housefull series, Housefull 3 followed the story of three men who pretend to be disabled in order to get their girlfriends’ father’s fortune. Also starring Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Lisa Haydon, Boman Irani and Jackie Shroff, the comedy film raked in ₹195 crore at the box office
In your opinion, which 2016 film in this list is relevant even in 2026?
