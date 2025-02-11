From Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks to Urfi Javed's exit: 5 big controversies at India’s Got Latent

The online reality show India's Got Latent has emerged as a distinctive platform showcasing a myriad of talents from across the nation. Hosted by comedian Samay Raina, the show blends humor with performances, offering a fresh take on talent shows. However, its unfiltered content and edgy humor have often placed it at the center of debates. While many appreciate its candid approach, several episodes have ignited controversies, leading to discussions about the boundaries of entertainment and cultural sensitivity, we delve into five significant controversies that have rocked the show ever since its inception. We delve into five significant controversies that have rocked India's Got Latent

Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial question

YouTuber and motivational speaker Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, faced severe criticism for posing an explicit question to a contestant during his appearance on the show. The question, deemed vulgar and inappropriate, led to public outrage. Legal actions were initiated against Samay, Ranveer and other participants for promoting obscenity. Though Ranveer issued a public apology, acknowledging his lapse in judgment and emphasising the importance of content responsibility, social media users are angry and have asked the government to even ban the show.

Jessy Nabam's remarks on dog meat

Contestant Jessy Nabam's attempt at humour by referencing the consumption of dog meat in her home state of Arunachal Pradesh led to significant backlash. She joked about her friends eating their pets, a comment that many found offensive and culturally insensitive. The remark not only hurt sentiments but also perpetuated stereotypes about the northeastern region. An FIR was filed against her, and the incident highlighted the delicate balance between humor and respect for cultural practices. The show faced criticism for allowing such content, prompting discussions about the responsibility of platforms in moderating sensitive topics.

Priyanka Halder's on-stage costume cutting act

In a bold performance, one of the contestants, Priyanka Halder, an aspiring actor, took to the stage with a unique act where she allowed her friend to cut her dress. However, the revelation that Priyanka is married and has a 15-year-old son added layers of complexity to the performance. Social media users labeled the act as inappropriate and disrespectful to traditional values, especially given her marital status. The incident sparked widespread debate on social media, with discussions focusing on artistic expression versus societal norms.

Mocking Deepika Padukone's battle with depression

A contestant, Bunty Banerjee, making light of actor Deepika Padukone's public struggle with depression. The contestant quipped that Deepika, having become a mother, now understands what real depression is. This attempt at humor was met with immediate criticism, with many accusing the show of trivializing mental health issues. Given the stigma surrounding mental health in India, the joke was deemed irresponsible and insensitive. The incident underscored the need for greater awareness and sensitivity when discussing such topics in public forums.

Uorfi Javed's abrupt exit following offensive comments

Uorfi Javed took to Instagram to explain why she stormed out of India's Got Latent

Fashion influencer Uorfi Javed made headlines when she walked off the set after a contestant compared her to adult film star Mia Khalifa and questioned her personal life. Feeling disrespected and slut-shamed, Uorfi expressed her disappointment with the show's handling of the situation, but later also clarified that she remains on good friends with her friend, and the host of the show Samay Raina. She later criticized the platform for allowing such derogatory remarks, highlighting the challenges women face in the entertainment industry. The incident sparked discussions about respect, consent, and the treatment of women in media.