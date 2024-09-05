 From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor: Meet the top 5 highest tax-paying Bollywood actors of 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor: Meet the top 5 highest tax-paying Bollywood actors of 2024

ByMahima Pandey
Sep 05, 2024 05:13 PM IST

These Bollywood stars are the biggest tax contributors of this financial year

Meet 5 of the highest tax-paying Bollywood actors of this year, according to a list shared by Fortune India:

Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are two of the highest tax-paying Bollywood actors this year
Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are two of the highest tax-paying Bollywood actors this year

Shah Rukh Khan

The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is the highest tax-paying Indian celebrity this year. He reportedly contributed 92 crore for this financial year. On the work front, SRK delivered three successful films last year— Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. Up next, he will be seen in King alongside his daughter Suhana Khan

 

Salman Khan

Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan is right behind in this list, at number two. He shelled out 75 crore. Apart from a memorable cameo in SRK’s Pathaan, Salman was seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3 last year. The actor is currently recovering from a rib injury and will next be seen in Sikandar with Rashmika Mandanna

 

Amitabh Bachchan

The Shahenshah of the Indian film industry, Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy soaring high on the success of Kalki 2898 AD. Also starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, the blockbuster hit has been helmed by Nag Ashwin. Big B emerged as the star of the show with his portrayal of Ashwatthama. Well, for the 2024 financial year, the megastar paid 71 crore in taxes

 

Ajay Devgn

Actor Ajay Devgn has had an exciting 2024. This year we saw him play versatile characters in Shaitaan, Maidaan and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. Well, he paid 42 crore in taxes and is now busy gearing up for another hectic year with films such as Singham Again and De De Pyaar De 2 in his line-up

Ranbir Kapoor

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is expected to move into his new bungalow this year with wife Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha Kapoor, reportedly paid 36 crore tax in 2024. On the film front, the actor had a terrific 2023 with releases such as Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Animal. Up next, Ranbir will be seen as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Well, kudos to these responsible citizens!

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On