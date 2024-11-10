From Dua Padukone Singh to Lara Dhawan: Meet the Bollywood star kid batch of 2024

2024 has seen Bollywood parents picking the most unique and meaningful names for their babies. From Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s daughter Dua, named after a prayer that reflects their gratitude, to Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's daughter Lara, whose name carries a charming backstory, the latest batch of star kids is setting a fresh trend. Here are some of the best Bollywood baby names from 2024 that are as meaningful as they are modern. Dua Padukone Singh and Lara Dhawan

Dua Padukone Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a daughter named Dua, on September 8, 2024. Meaning ‘prayer’, the couple claimed that Dua represents their dreams and gratitude, capturing the love and blessings they feel for her. Deepika shared the revelation in an Instagram post earlier in the week and captioned it, “🧿 Dua Padukone Singh | दुआ पादुकोण सिंह 🧿‘Dua’ : meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer.”

Akaay

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated the arrival of their second child, a son named Akaay, on February 15, 2024. Meaning ‘immortal’, Akaay speaks to strength and resilience. Their first child, daughter Vamika who was born in 2021 has a name inspired by Goddess Durga, tying both children’s names to Indian spirituality.

Lara Dhawan

In June 2024, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal welcomed their first daughter Lara. The Bhediya (2022) star revealed his daughter's name to Amitabh Bachchan on an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Season 16. The actor claimed that they had named Lara after singing a lullaby Varun had composed for her. The name is allegedly derived from the Sanskrit word Laranya, which signifies grace — embodying elegance and poise. The name also resonates with global influences: in Latin, it connects with protective deities, and in Greek mythology, Lara is a joyful nymph.

Zuneyra Ida Fazal

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal introduced their daughter's name to the world four months after her birth. They revealed her name as Zuneyra Ida Fazal in a heartfelt Vogue feature, along with a glimpse into their elegant Mumbai home. Zuneyra, an Urdu name meaning ‘Flower of Paradise’, reflects the couple's appreciation for beauty and depth.

Vedavid

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar welcomed their son on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya in 2024. They shared the joyful news with their fans in a collaborative post, expressing their excitement with a note that read, “We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our beloved son, Vedavid, who graced us with his birth on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritya. Please shower him with all your kind blessings and love.”

With these thoughtfully chosen names, Bollywood stars are setting a trend that combines meaningful heritage with modern resonance — which one was your favourite?