Fuze movie review: A Slick, Old-School Heist Thriller That Burns Bright, Then Flickers Out

Directed by David Mackenzie and written by Ben Hopkins, Fuze positions itself as a throwback to a brand of slick, no-nonsense thrillers that once thrived in multiplexes. From its jittery, retro-styled opening credits—echoing the high-octane flair of Tony Scott—the film signals its intent clearly: this is less about reinvention and more about delivering a tight, entertaining ride without overreaching. The result is a brisk, watchable heist drama that thrives on momentum, even if it occasionally stretches logic to its limits.

Set in modern-day London, the story kicks off when a construction site unearths what appears to be an unexploded World War II bomb. As authorities scramble to evacuate the area and neutralise the threat, a bomb disposal unit led by Aaron Taylor-Johnson steps in to defuse the device. Unbeknownst to them, the chaos above ground becomes the perfect cover for a parallel operation below—where a group of criminals, led by Theo James and Sam Worthington, attempt a daring vault heist. As both missions race against time, their paths begin to overlap, triggering a chain of betrayals and unexpected turns.

Directed by David Mackenzie and written by Ben Hopkins, Fuze positions itself as a throwback to a brand of slick, no-nonsense thrillers that once thrived in multiplexes. From its jittery, retro-styled opening credits—echoing the high-octane flair of Tony Scott—the film signals its intent clearly: this is less about reinvention and more about delivering a tight, entertaining ride without overreaching.

Set in modern-day London, the story kicks off when a construction site unearths what appears to be an unexploded World War II bomb. As authorities scramble to evacuate the area and neutralise the threat, a bomb disposal unit led by Aaron Taylor-Johnson steps in to defuse the device. Unbeknownst to them, the chaos above ground becomes the perfect cover for a parallel operation below—where a group of criminals, led by Theo James and Sam Worthington, attempt a daring vault heist. As both missions race against time, their paths begin to overlap, triggering a chain of betrayals and unexpected turns.