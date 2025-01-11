Menu Explore
Game Changer fudging its BO numbers by 100 crores? Ram Charan, Kiara Advani film called out for manipulation

ByAalokitaa Basu
Jan 11, 2025 03:21 PM IST

In easily one of the most under-the-radar pan-India film releases, Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's Game Changer is now the recipient of online vitriol. Here's why

In what was supposed to have been one of the biggest releases of 2025, literally years in the making, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Game Changer is emerging to be quite the embarrassment for all major names associated with it. The S Shankar directorial hit theatres on January 10 and the critical reviews, both from professionals and the audience at large, have been questionable and confused to say the least.

Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's Game Changer accused of fudging box office numbers: What's really happening?(Photos: X)
Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's Game Changer accused of fudging box office numbers: What's really happening?(Photos: X)

Not just this, Ram Charan's (now seemingly) global star power, Kiara Advani's charm and S Shankar's steel-strong reputation, also failed to ensure packed theatres and by proxy a formidable or even slightly optimistic opening figures. Now this is right here is the true bummer. Now while audiences and trade analysts can understand a film not hitting the mark, underperforming and even emerging to be a colossal disaster, what they are clearly not willing to contend with anymore, is being taken for a ride when it comes to their intelligence. And thus what has proceeded to unfold over Game Changer's first weekend at the theatres, is a collective call out on the very blatant fudging of numbers. And it all began with the day 1 global collections poster shared by production house Sri Venkateswara Creations shared earlier today morning. Absolutely nobody bought the fact that Game Changer had allegedly grossed 186 crores worldwide on its first day.

Soon enough, portals and publications started calling the makers of the film out for presenting day 1 collections, with not just a "standard 10% boost", but a straight up addition of a phantom 100+ crores. "This kind of FAKING is UNPRECEDENTED in the history of Indian Cinema!", concluded a popular box office tally page on X.

For the first time ever, even popular Telugu pages are calling out the shameless box office manipulation by the producer of Ram Charan's Game Changer!
byu/isabellapintoisback inBollyBlindsNGossip

Game Changer has only just begun its theatrical run, but the film has clearly failed to meet expectations, of even the most standup fans of Ram Charan, Kiara and S Shankar. Do you think the film will be able to turn a profit on its reported budget of 450 crores?

