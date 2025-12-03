Gaurav Khanna is the mastermind of Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Badeshah

Fresh off his eviction from Bigg Boss 19, Shehbaz Badesha shared a candid assessment of his fellow contestants. While Shehbaz’s journey in the house was filled with drama and fights, the singer said, “I played the best I could. Itne pass aa kar evict hone mein dukh toh hota hai, par safar toh yaad far tha.” Gaurav and Shehbaz

Shehbaz added that he would cut off all ties with a few contestants now that he is out of the _BB 19_ house, and he also tagged Gaurav Khanna as the “mastermind” of this season. When asked to define his co‑contestants in one word or line, the singer quickly called Tanya Mittal “fake”. He said, “Mai uss ghar mein raha hu. She is not like this in real life. Woh bahut fake hai aur ab yeh toh audience ko bhi nazar aane lag gaya hai.”

He described Pranit as “extremely exaggerated”—someone who often amplifies reactions or situations more than necessary. However, when asked whether Gaurav is playing a character in the show, Shehbaz replied, “When I got to know him, I realised this is his real character… that is only a real character. Woh lagta hai, par aisa hai nahi.” He further tagged Gaurav as a player and later gave him a bigger tag—“mastermind” of Bigg Boss 19.

Elaborating on why he felt that way, Shehbaz said, “Khel gaya woh. Woh back‑foot ho ya front‑foot, uski game hi woh thi.” When asked about Gaurav playing a silent manipulator during Shehbaz’s fight with Amaal Malik, the singer concluded, “All I can say is he is real the way he is. He is a player.”