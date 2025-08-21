Geeta Basra comments on how OTT has opened doors for female-led projects

Geeta Basra, who is returning to screens after a sabbatical of eight long years with a regional theatrical feels she took a break to prioritize her life, “I feel comeback is not such a negative term, it is only how people look at. I returned after quite a long sabbatical. It is going to be my first film post marriage. I feel that the Punjabi film industry is growing immensely,” she shares. Geeta Basra's was supposed to make her comeback with a Hindi film originally

“I shot a Hindi film two years ago but it still hasn't been released. It seems my Punjabi film was meant to be my comeback film. I don’t want to say or feel negative. I took a pause to focus on other events and priorities in my life,” she adds.

When asked about cricketer-husband Harbhajan Singh aka Bhajji reacting to her decision of comeback, she says, “He was supportive. He has always been the one who encouraged me. He told me to do whatever I love the most. Being married to him, I do need his support. We take care of our kids when one of us is working away from home.”

While Geeta wishes to work on OTT, she also believes that there are many avenues for women now, “I would love to be a part of OTT shows. There are so many great shows in the making. Whatever had come to me in the past wasn’t worth doing for me. I feel there are so many opportunities for women,” she informs

Geeta will be seen alongside Raj Kundra in a film that he is such a natural performer. “I was pleasantly surprised to see Raj act. He is a natural, it seems that he is born for the camera. Now there will be two actors in the Kundra household,” she reveals.

Geeta refused to comment when asked about her co-star Raj being booked in a recent controversy.