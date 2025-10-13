Edit Profile
    Gerua singer Antara Mitra on her music course from Berklee College: Long-awaited dream fulfilled

    Singer Antara Mitra has completed her Music Foundation Course, plans to expand her father's music academy and expresses a desire to focus on her playback career

    Published on: Oct 13, 2025 6:13 PM IST
    By S Farah Rizvi
    Singer Antara Mitra recently announced on Instagram the completion of her Music Foundation Course from Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts. She shares, "It was a long-awaited dream, took a few years to fulfill, but it’s just the beginning for me."

    Singer Antara Mitra
    Speaking to us, the singer, who is currently earning rave reviews for her recent outing Ishq Manzoor (Sunny Sanskari Ki TulsiKumari), explains, “This course will help me expand my father's Kolkata-based music academy to other cities. Also majorly I aimed to understand all aspects of the professional music world, including singer management and image building. It’s more about understanding layers involved in the industry for any singer that is difficult to comprehend in our country until you know the tricks of the trade.”

    Antara enjoys singing in both the Hindi film industry and Bangla music. She says, "Both industries are dear to me. The love I got for the song Gerua (Dilwale), especially when Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol recreated the magic long after DDLJ, made me fall in love with the song over and over again. That song made me an instant household name. People wait for such projects, and for me, it happened so smoothly."

    The actor acknowledges that competition in the industry has intensified. She adds that the high competition is a reason why singer-royalty issues are yet to find a conclusion. As no one wants to sit home without work and be a singer, I absolutely understand why not many singers think of raising this issue. For now, I too want to focus on work coming my way from both industries,” she concludes.

