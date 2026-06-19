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Governor and Chinna Chinna Aasai actor Madhoo: For someone who took a long break, acting is completely different now

Madhoo is back with political thriller Governor and Tamil-Malayalam drama Chinna Chinna Aasai, the latter of which is incidentally inspired by the Roja track.

Updated on: Jun 19, 2026 11:54 pm IST
By Deep Saxena
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She was a star in the ’90s with hits like Phool Aur Kaante (1991), Roja (1992), and Diljale (1996), before quitting the industry over the lack of fulfilling roles. Now, Madhoo is back with political thriller Governor and Tamil-Malayalam drama Chinna Chinna Aasai, the latter of which is incidentally inspired by the Roja track.

Madhoo played Manoj Bajpayee's wife in Governor and played title role in amil-Malayalam drama Chinna Chinna Aasai
Madhoo with Manoj Bajpayee in Governor

“It’s 34 years since Roja that I am playing the title role again. For someone who has taken a long break, it’s a completely different world now. The acting scenario has changed drastically,” she tells us.

Having worked with stalwarts including late actors Dev Anand and Rishi Kapoor, as well as her contemporaries Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty, and Akshay Kumar, Madhoo says, “They kept working and evolved with time. Now, when I work with actors like Manoj Bajpayee, there is much to learn about simplicity. Recently, I shot with Anil Kapoor (for OTT show Family Business), and was blown away with his energy.” She has also shot for another OTT series for a leading platform.

Madhoo feels that now the audience too has become very demanding, “Now, if you put in the extra effort then it’s considered as overacting! I had a great time in the 90s but now it’s so much fun and challenging. Bahut maza aa raha hai!”

Working in the South also saw a 360-degree change, feels the actor. “In projects like Baahubali or Kannappa (2025) where you are larger than life or is heavy on VFX you have act in certain kind of way but otherwise simplicity is the key,” she signs off.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Deep Saxena

Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Governor and Chinna Chinna Aasai actor Madhoo: For someone who took a long break, acting is completely different now
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Governor and Chinna Chinna Aasai actor Madhoo: For someone who took a long break, acting is completely different now
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