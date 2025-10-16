Govinda breaks silence on divorce rumours, claims made by wife Ssunita Ahuja: ‘Ssunita is like a kid, but…’

Star couples are often in the news regarding their personal lives, may it be pregnancy buzz or rumours about trouble in paradise. Some celebs squash these reports right in the beginning, while others keep their silence and wait for these rumours to pass. Well, actor Govinda and his wife Ssunita Ahuja are one star couple who have constantly been making headlines regarding their marriage. Divorce rumours surfaced at the beginning of the year, but the couple ended all doubts when they hosted the paparazzi at their Mumbai house for Ganesh Chaturthi. However, earlier this month, the rumour mill began churning once again when Ssunita commented on reports about Govinda’s alleged affair with a younger Marathi actress.

Well, Govinda recently joined Twinkle Khanna and Kajol on their chat show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle with beloved co-star Chunky Panday. During one segment, Govinda broke his silence on divorce rumours and stated, “Koi hume alag nahi kar sakta.” Further talking about his wife Ssunita Ahuja and the claims she has made in interviews, the actor explained, “Ssunita is like a kid, but the responsibilities that she was given, she could manage our household only because she is what she is. She is an honest child. Her words are never wrong. It is just that she says things that she shouldn’t.”

Govinda was also asked if his wife Ssunita ever corrects his mistakes. Hearing this, the Hero No 1 replied, “She has herself made so many mistakes… I have forgiven her and the entire family so many times.”

On the work front, Ssunita is currently thriving with her new vlog channel on YouTube. Govinda, on the other hand, is gearing up for his next film Duniyadari, which would mark his comeback. Meanwhile, rumours suggest that filmmaker Sajid Khan will return to the director’s chair years after the Me Too fiasco to launch Govinda and Ssunita’s son Yashvardan Ahuja in Bollywood opposite Laapataa Ladies fame Nitanshi Goel.