Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja breaks silence on rumours of his affair with a Marathi actress: ‘Sugar daddy ki adat…’

Earlier this year, reports suggested that actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja were heading for a divorce. The reason behind this was cited to be their ‘contrasting lifestyle choices’ and rumours of Govinda allegedly having an affair with a 30-year-old Marathi actress. The actor as well as his wife put an end to these rumours once and for all when they welcomed Ganpati Bappa home on Ganesh Chaturthi this year. For the special occasion, where they invited paparazzi to celebrate the festival with them, Govinda and Sunita decided to twin in matching magenta outfits. So there's no trouble in paradise? Well, netizens were forced to think again after Sunita’s new vlog.

Sunita Ahuja and Govinda