Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja breaks silence on rumours of his affair with a Marathi actress: ‘Sugar daddy ki adat…’

Earlier this year, reports suggested that actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja were heading for a divorce. The reason behind this was cited to be their ‘contrasting lifestyle choices’ and rumours of Govinda allegedly having an affair with a 30-year-old Marathi actress. The actor as well as his wife put an end to these rumours once and for all when they welcomed Ganpati Bappa home on Ganesh Chaturthi this year. For the special occasion, where they invited paparazzi to celebrate the festival with them, Govinda and Sunita decided to twin in matching magenta outfits. So there's no trouble in paradise? Well, netizens were forced to think again after Sunita’s new vlog.
In the new episode of her vlog, Sunita Ahuja was joined by Sambhavna Seth. Talking about troubles in her marriage, the star wife claimed that Govinda’s family doesn't want to see the two together, and don’t want them to be happy. She also opened up about their living situation, admitting that Govinda and she live separately. Sunita shared, “Main aur Chi Chi rehete aamne saamne hain 15 saal se lekin aana jaana karte rehte hain woh ghar par. Jo achhi aurat ko dukh dega voh kabhi sukhi nahi rahega, bechain rahega. Maine bachpan se leke apni poori zindagi de di usko, aaj bhi itna pyaar karti hun. Naraazgi 100% hai kyunki main bhi toh sun hi rahi hun naa. Lekin, main bohot strong hun kyunki mere paas mere bacche hain.”
Talking about rumours of Govinda’s affair, Sunita stated, “Kya hota hai naa jo ladkiyan aaj kal aati hai struggle karne ke liye, inko sugar daddy ki adat padh gayi hai. Koi naa koi ladkiyan sochti hain ki humaara ghar chal jaayega, pocket money mil jaayega. Jab tak main naa pakdun, lekin agar pakad liya toh fir woh hain naa Sunny Deol ka haath hai mera, 5 kg ka hai.”
No matter what happens, fans are rooting for Sunita and Govinda to emerge as the Hero No 1 and Biwi No 1 that they are.