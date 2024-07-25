Grevin Museum coin to Pyramide con Marni award: Shah Rukh Khan is the first Indian actor to receive these 5 accolades

Shah Rukh Khan has once again made history by becoming the first Indian actor to be honoured with a customised gold coin by the Grévin Museum in Paris, according to IANS. His vast legacy and impact on global culture have always been recognized by international award councils, earning him nearly 200 awards throughout his career. For a few of these, he was the first Indian actor to win. Here's a list of the 5 times he was the first Indian actor to win a prestigious accolade: Shah Rukh Khan is the first Indian actor to receive a customised gold coin from the Grévin Museum

UNESCO's Pyramide con Marni Award

In 2011, SRK became the first Indian actor to be awarded UNESCO's Pyramide con Marni award for his involvement in philanthropic endeavours related to children's education.

SRK with the Pyramide con Marni

Display on the Burj Khalifa

SRK is also allegedly the only actor to have been featured on the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest structure. After the back-to-back releases of his blockbusters Jawan (2023), Pathaan (2023) and Dunki (2023), all the trailers were displayed on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. He was also on the face of the building after his team, the Kolkata Knight Riders, won IPL 2024.

SRK on the Burj Khalifa

Career Achievement Honour at the Locarno International Film Festival

Shah Rukh Khan is also the first Indian personality to receive the Pardo alla Carriere Ascona-Locarno Tourism at the Locarno International Film Festival in Switzerland. The Locarno Film Festival is the biggest film festival in Switzerland, consisting of an intense 11-day celebration of cinema. SRK's iconic Devdas (2002), directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will also be screened during the festival.

Shah Rukh Khan was the first Indian personality to receive the Pardo alla Carriere Ascona-Locarno Tourism

The Yale Chubb Fellowship

The Chubb Fellowship is among Yale's highest honours dating back to 1949. The fellowship has previously been awarded to heads of state, Nobel Prize winners as well as other leading inspirations, including Shah Rukh Khan. According to the jury, “Through his films and his philanthropy, the Chubb Fellowship noted that Khan has been among his generation's most important examples of the power of art to promote higher human ideals and aspirations.”

SRK at the Yale Chubb Fellowship

Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres

While SRK is not the only Indian actor to win this award, he is one of the very few to be awarded the French government's Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres. The award is given to those who have “significantly contributed to the enrichment of the French cultural inheritance” showcasing SRK's immense international appeal.

The Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres

As he continues to break new ground and set new standards, the Badshah of Bollywood truly remains an ambassador of Indian cinema and culture on the global stage.