Ground Zero X Reviews: Emraan Hashmi leaves the audience in awe; ‘cinematic spectacle, it’s about reality’

Emraan Hashmi’s latest action-packed film, Ground Zero, has hit theatres, and the reactions are rolling in! Released on Friday, this marks Hashmi’s big-screen return after Tiger 3 (2023) where he played antagonist Aatish Rehman alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the movie is based on real-life events and stars Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain in key roles. As for the plot, it follows BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, played by Hashmi, who led the operation that took down terrorist Ghazi Baba in 2003, earning him the Kirti Chakra for his bravery. Emraan Hashmi in Ground Zero

Netizens react

While Ground Zero didn’t have much pre-release buzz, the audience on X is absolutely hooked. One user said, “Just watched #GroundZero and must say it is the most relevant reality of Kashmir! It's absolutely raw and deeply rooted in truth! This film showcases a true story of BSF's finest operations carried out in past 50 years! I think every Indian needs to watch this!” Another commenter echoed the sentiment: “Ground Zero isn't much of an extraordinary story but it's a reality on the face about Kashmir! Must say, Excel Entertainment has produced something incredibly timely and relevant. It’s the kind of film that makes you stop and think!”

Fans also couldn’t stop praising the film for its honest portrayal of real events. “Just watched #GroundZero and must say, this film speaks reality! It’s based on real events, and that gives the story immense weight! Salute to the bravery of BSF soldiers! Don't miss this one, it's a story every Indian must watch!” said one user. Another added, “I wholeheartedly recommend Ground Zero to everyone. It’s a cinematic spectacle, it’s about reality. An honest portrayal of Kashmir as it is. This film matters, and it deserves to be seen.”

The realism of the movie clearly struck a chord with viewers. “I have never seen such realistic situations of Kashmir on the screen before! Ground Zero is one film that speaks aloud the reality! This is what makes it a must-watch for everyone! @emraanhashmi is terrific in his role. #GroundZero,” wrote another fan. One more comment said, “Here are some stories we NEED to hear. Right now the most relevant story of Kashmir, #GroundZero is one of them. For every comfortable moment we live — there’s a soldier ensuring it. THIS film is THEIR voice.”

Ground Zero is being hailed as a must-watch so when are you booking your tickets?