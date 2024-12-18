Anuja shortlisted for Oscars 2025, producer Guneet Monga says ‘it’s an incredible honour'

After Laapataa Ladies, India's official entry for the Oscars in the International Feature Film category, failed to secure a spot on the shortlist, India has pinned all hope on Anuja, produced by Guneet Monga. A still from Anuja | Guneet Monga

Set in New Delhi, the film, which has been shortlisted in the Best Live-Action Short Film category, highlights the critical issue of child labor in the garment industry and stars actor Nagesh Bhonsle in a pivotal role.

Reacting to Anuja making it to the Oscar shortlist, Guneet Monga tells us, "Having Anuja shortlisted for the Oscars is an incredible honour."

She adds, “Taking Indian stories global has always been a part of my hustle and it is a privilege to utilise my learnings over the years to ensure beautiful films like Anuja are given the platform they deserve. Filmmakers Adam J Graves and Suchitra Mattai bring a refreshing screenplay, with remarkable performances by Sajda (Pathan) and Ananya (Shanbhag) - offering Anuja’s story to continue to inspire audiences worldwide.”

This is Monga's third nomination at the Oscars. Previously, The Elephant Whisperers and Period: End of Sentence, both backed by her, have won Oscars.

The other films shortlisted in the Live Action Short category include Clodagh, The Compatriot, Crust, Dovecote, Edge of Space, The Ice Cream Man, I'm Not a Robot, The Last Ranger, A Lien, The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent, The Masterpiece, An Orange from Jaffa, Paris 70, and Room Taken.

Another contender in the Oscars race is Santosh, a British-Indian film directed by Sandhya Suri. Starring actor Shahana Goswami, Santosh is UK's official entry for the Oscars. The film premiered earlier this year in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival.