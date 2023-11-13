Gurmeet Choudhary: We had a white themed birthday party for Divisha on Choti Diwali

This Diwali had an extra dose of joy for actor Gurmeet Choudhary and his family as they geared up for a dual celebration – the festival of lights and the first birthday of their youngest daughter, Divisha. “Diwali this year is super exciting because it would also be our younger daughter Divisha’s first birthday on Choti Diwali. We are going to have a huge celebration, with both our families flying down here. The whole family would be here together for the double celebration of Diwali and her first birthday,” shares Choudhary. Gurmeet Choudhary on Divisha's first birthday party on Diwali

The actor gives credit to his wife Debina for the planning of the special day as he tells us, “Debina has been planning for today for many days, from morning to evening. She has even gotten the same clothes designed for the four of us, chaaron same lagenge. All credit goes to Debina for planning everything, including the gifts. The theme for our party is white, so everyone would be dressed in that colour.”

“Mom is coming toh unke haath ki bani mithaai banegi, Debina ki mom bhi hai so there would be Bengali dishes. Diwali is all about food, clothes, and happiness. Diwali ke baare mai sochte hi celebration dimaag mai aata hai. Doing puja, getting together with families, new clothes, good food, and cleaning the house comes to my mind,” the 39-year-old adds.

Drawing from his childhood memories, he shares, “My dad was in the army so we used to transfer to a new place every 2-3 years, cleaning and painting used to start 5-6 weeks prior, toh mujhe aur mere bhai ko samajh aajaata tha ki Diwali aane wali hai.”

“Diwali is all about celebrating together. Doosron ki bhalai ke baare mai sochna, bachpan se yahi seekha hai. Now, we have also called a pandit ji today for the puja together. Liaana is so small but usko abhi bhi haath joddke puja karna aata hai. The legacy that dad taught me, ab mujhe lagta hai I have taken that responsibility to take it forward,” Choudhary wraps up.

