Gustaakh Ishq X Reviews: Netizens enjoy the old-school romance, but Vijay Varma’s ‘lover-boy energy’ steals the show

Manish Malhotra's much-awaited Gustaakh Ishq has finally dropped in theatres today. Set in 1998, the film follows the story of Nawabuddin (played by Vijay Varma), a struggling printer who travels to Malerkotla to meet the reclusive poet Aziz Beg (Naseeruddin Shah). His mission is to convince Aziz to publish his work — but life takes an unexpected turn when he falls in love with Aziz's daughter, Minni (played by Fatima Sana Shaikh).

What begins as admiration soon turns into a tale of longing, heartbreak, and redemption. As Nawabuddin battles to save his father’s printing press, his love story with Minni becomes entangled in miscommunication and sacrifice. The slow cinematography and poetic writing, combined with Vishal Bhardwaj’s music, might just appeal to a generation tired of quick cuts and surface-level dialogues. So, what's the verdict?

Netizens react to Gustaakh Ishq Though critics on multiple platforms have given mixed reviews, audience reactions on social media are positive.

One viewer wrote on X, “Watched Gustaakh Ishq rn and #VijayVarma was criminally charming today… full rizz, full stare-game, full lover-boy energy.. Wahh.” Another fan posted, “Just walked out of Gustaakh Ishq and WOW… #VijayVarma’s intensity plus that soft Urdu touch??” A third comment praised the film’s old-world warmth: “Loved #GustaakhIshq. Go watch in theatres now! A beautiful love story. Ishq hua pyar se. A slowly cooked daal makhni & alu parathas made with love over fast food of today. People who want stars to do something different, this is it. A film made by @ManishMalhotra & #VibhuPuri.”