Halle Berry hits back at love life scrutiny: ‘Who says I want to keep a man?’; netizens applaud

ByAadrika Sominder
Feb 26, 2025 10:21 PM IST

Halle Berry has no time for outdated relationship expectations. The Oscar-winning actor recently addressed critics who claim she “can’t keep a man”; read

Halle Berry has the perfect response to those who criticise her love life. During her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday, the Oscar-winning actor addressed the long-standing narrative that she “can’t keep a man.” But as she made clear, keeping the wrong man was never her goal. “It’s hard in these streets,” Berry said with a laugh. “I’ve heard people say, ‘Oh, something must be wrong with Halle Berry, she can’t keep a man.’ Who says I want to keep a man?”

Halle Berry claps back
Berry, who has been married and divorced three times, went on to emphasise that walking away from the wrong relationship is not a failure — it’s wisdom. “I don’t want to keep the wrong man. Like, I’m not crazy, right?” she explained. “We all make mistakes, and we have the right to say, ‘Oh God, this was a mistake, let me start again.’ We have the right to do that.”

The actor has been in a relationship with musician Van Hunt since 2020 and has spoken about how she finally feels at peace in love. She shares two children — 16-year-old Nahla with ex-Gabriel Aubry and 10-year-old Maceo with ex-husband Olivier Martinez. Despite the heartbreak of past breakups, she has no regrets. In a conversation with Today last September, she acknowledged that sometimes, tough choices are necessary. “As mothers, we have to make those hard decisions.”

Netizens react

Many women on social media resonated with her words, applauding her for flipping the outdated narrative. “Being single is much better than being with the wrong person,” one user commented. Another wrote, “Thank you!! Having a man is not an accomplishment & once you see what garbage so many women are tolerating for a title…”Others pointed out the double standard in society’s view on relationships. “Do we ever ask a man, ‘Why can’t you keep a woman?’ Halle having choice is a good thing,” one person noted. Another added, “Being with the wrong man is way more embarrassing than being single.” Some also admired Berry’s radiant appearance, linking it to her ability to prioritise herself. “I mean, look at her. She has the most youthful and healthy-looking skin ever, and that’s because she never keeps the wrong guy around.” Another commenter summed it up perfectly: “Men just hate peaceful single women. If she’s single, it’s ‘she can’t keep a man.’ If she settles for a man for the sake of marriage, it’s ‘she should’ve chosen better.’”

Many women on social media resonated with her words
Berry’s perspective is a refreshing take on relationships, proving that choosing yourself is always the right choice. What do you think?

