Halsey hints at new album, marks 10 years of first song Ghost at debut India gig

Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, who is more commonly known by her stage name, Halsey, played for her Indian fans for the first time January 27. The American singer and songwriter also marked her 10-year anniversary of debuting her first song, Ghost on the stage. She brought a tremendous amount of energy and passion as she played to a packed audience on day 1 of the second edition of Lollapalooza India which took place at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai. Halsey(Instagram)

Coming on stage in a whirl of smoke, backed by her powerful vocals and her trusty band, Halsey expressed her excitement to perform to her second-largest fanbase in the world.

Halsey(Instagram)

She greeted her fans with: “Hello Mumbai, I’ve waited a very long time to come here.” The singer performed some of her hits, including Closer, Gasoline, Eastside, Bad At Love, and more.

Decked in a plaid skirt and a black bralette, Halsey also apologised to the audience and said, “I owe you the biggest apology [for not coming and playing in India sooner], but it won't fit in the time we have, so I will shut up and give you the performance you deserve.”

The singer went on to say that she will be celebrating the competition of 10 since she put out her first song, Ghost, and she asked the audience who has been with her since then. The response she got was an overwhelming number of shouts. Teaming with energy, Halsey asked everyone to take a step back and give everyone space to express themselves by jumping and dancing along with her. She said, “If you’ve been rocking with me since then, it means you’ve waited for this for 10 long years, just like me, so I want you to jump.”

She also informed everyone that several songs that she performed that night would be the last time she ever plays them on her stage, while she is touring. This is in keeping with a new era that the singer has been hinting at with a website, ForMyLastTrick.com. Fans have noticed that it could possibly contain various details and possible Easter eggs connected to her forthcoming fifth album.