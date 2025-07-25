Hans Zimmer joins Euphoria: Season 3’s soundtrack is about to go cosmic

In a twist that has electrified both film and TV fans, Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer has officially joined Euphoria Season 3 — marking a rare venture into episodic television for the musical mastermind behind Inception (2010), Gladiator (2000), and Interstellar (2014). He’ll be teaming up with Labrinth, who returns after shaping the show’s signature sonic landscape across its first two seasons. Zendaya in Euphoria and Hans Zimmer

“It’s an honour to join this incredible team of storytellers led by the visionary Sam Levinson,” Zimmer said in a statement. “Together, they have crafted such a bold and moving series that has meant so much to audiences. Labrinth’s music has shaped the show’s identity and I’m looking forward to contributing to the ongoing story and helping shape this new season through music.”

Labrinth, the artist behind unforgettable tracks like I’m Tired and All for Us, is equally thrilled to be collaborating with Zimmer. “Another chapter in the Euphoria universe! So great to join Hans, one of my heroes in film score, and bring some new magic to this new season. Love x,” he said.

Zimmer’s involvement is especially fitting, given that Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has long cited him as an influence. “It’s a true honour to be working alongside Hans. I wrote this season to the score of Interstellar and True Romance. So he’s been ingrained in the creative DNA since the beginning,” Levinson shared. “I’m really proud of the work Labrinth and I have done in previous seasons and am excited for Hans to push us to new heights.”

With production finally underway and a star-studded cast — including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and newcomers like Sharon Stone and Rosalía — Euphoria Season 3 is aiming for a 2026 release. If the music is any clue, this next chapter will be its most emotionally resonant and cinematic yet.