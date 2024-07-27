Kriti Sanon turns 34: Driving by Shanti Path to savouring shawarma, the birthday girl's unmissable Delhi connection

Kriti Sanon may have bought herself a swanky high-rise duplex in Mumbai's posh Andheri locality, but her heart will always belong to Delhi's Patparganj. As the Mimi actor turns 34 today, July 27, what better time than now to put the spotlight on her NCR connect. From her days in DPS RK Puram right down to her favourite street side snack in the city, let's take a look at all that Kriti cherishes about her hometown. Kriti Sanon turns 34: From DPS RK Puram to yummy shawarmas, a look at her Delhi connect(Photos: Instagram/kritisanon)



Once a Dipsite always a Dipsite

For everyone not down with the lingo, those having studied at Delhi Public School (DPS), popularly refer to themselves as a 'Dipsite', and Kriti is one too! The actor has completed her schooling from the well-known DPS RK Puram in Delhi. As a matter of fact, she even made her way back there in November of 2022, a whole 15 years after passing out, to promote her film Bhediya (2022), also starring Varun Dhawan. "I made it!" she said, as she shared a glimpse of her standing, arms wide open, in front of the school gate.

After completing her schooling, Kriti pursued her Bachelors in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from Noida's Jaypee Institute of Information Technology. Incidentally, it was during her college years that she began dabbling in modelling which is what eventually paved the road to becoming an actor for her.

Kriti has a soft spot for NFC's shawarmas

A true blue Delhite is well aware of the scrumptious shawarmas up for grabs at Al-Bake, located in New Friends Colony. This, along with some golgappas make for Kriti's favourite snacks in Delhi. As a matter of fact, earlier this year when she found herself in the city owing to some work commitments, an interview saw her quip about how she was surely going to make a quick stop at NFC to grab some shawarma to savour for her ride to the airport. Besides this, the actor has time and again professed her love for some good old dal makhani and chole bhature. Also among her favourite late night snacks, is the famous chana barfi from the city's Om Bakery.

What could possibly be more Delhi-coded than that!

Shanti Path holds a special place in Kriti's heart

In a previous interview, Kriti shared how one of her favourite routes to drive through in Delhi is the well-known Shanti Path. The actor expressed how being driven through Shanti Path always fills her with a sense of peace and calm. Not just this, she also shared how whenever in Delhi, she always makes it a point to take in the sights and sounds of her city from the car window, a routine that never fails to hit her with a good dose of nostalgia.

Kriti admits to struggling with directions in Delhi

Though Kriti no doubt loves Delhi to bits, there is one thing that slightly irks her. It's the ever-ongoing rounds of city development. The actor admitted how every time she decides to come back home, there are almost always new roads, new flyovers and new exits to learn about. In a previous interview, she joked about inadvertently having to pull out Google Maps, even just to reach her home in East Delhi.

Delhi or Mumbai, what is Kriti's pick?

Though the actor has never affirmatively picked one over the other, there is one thing she prefers about her hometown over the city of dreams — it's the roads. She has previously recalled going through a bit of a culture shock when she permanently shifted base to Mumbai, not really being able to believe the difference in the width of the roads. "When I shifted to Mumbai, the first question I asked my dad was, ‘where are the main roads?’ I genuinely felt the main roads there were galiyan", she shared in a 2019 interview with TOI.

Here's wishing Kriti a very Happy Birthday!