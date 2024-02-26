Hariharan remembers 'friend and brother' Pankaj Udhas: He had a great sense of humour, last met on Kapil Sharma's show

Singer Hariharan has had some very close moments with his "brother and friend" late ghazal legend Pankaj Udhas. "It is very sad, we are all shocked. I saw my phone flooded with messages. He was not well and getting weak and I knew that. It is a personal loss, he has been a friend since around 40-45 years," says Hariharan, adding, "Khazaana 70s mai hua karta tha, tab se saath mai hain. We did many shows also together. It is a loss of a friend, brother, and for the fraternity, unhone itna kaam kia hai industry mai." Hariharan pankaj udhas

Calling him a very "nice human being," the 68-year-old goes down the memory lane and remembers Udhas and their meetings. "We shared the same stage concerts, our lives were so similar. Unke Khazaane mai gaaya hai maine, whenever he used to organise it. We used to meet at chat shows as well," tells Hariharan, continuing, "Jab bhi milte the, 'Hello dost, kaise ho?' it was like his favourite line. He was always smiling and did so many concerts for the cancer patients. He was a very charitable and noble person. He was a gentleman, to say in simple words."

Recalling their last meeting, the singer shares, "We had a lot of fun when we shot for The Kapil Sharma Show recently. Pankaj me and Anup, the three of us even had a small party after the shoot. It was a thing we used to do, jab bhi milte the, baad mai party karte the. Never let go of the chance to have a good laugh. He didn't talk much but had a great sense of humour and was very soft spoken."

"His music will be remembered forever. The body of work that he has done was amazing. God bless his soul," Hariharan ends.