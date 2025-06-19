Harold & Kumar to get another sequel! Creators of the cult classic stoner film confirm; everything to know

Remember Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle? (2004) Well, everyone's favourite stoner cult classic is now getting a fourth part as the creators behind Netflix’s Cobra Kai — Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald — have officially signed on to write a new installment of the franchise. Hurwitz and Schlossberg will also direct the film, which is currently in development under Lionsgate’s Mandate Pictures. It’s a homecoming of sorts for the duo, whose Hollywood careers were launched by scripting the 2004 original and then directing its 2008 follow-up, Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay. The franchise also boasts a third film — A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas, directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson. A still from Harold & Kumar

John Cho and Kal Penn, who famously played the uptight Harold Lee and the carefree Kumar Patel, are expected to return, but no contracts have been finalised. Neil Patrick Harris, who played a drugged-up, fictionalised version of himself in the series, has not yet been confirmed either.

Netizens react to the news

The original Harold & Kumar film, directed by Danny Leiner, follows the two unlikely best friends as they embark on a late-night quest for White Castle burgers. Fueled by marijuana and munchies, they stumble into absurd scenarios, from racist cops and escaped cheetahs to a drug-fueled Neil Patrick Harris joyride.

While the announcement has stirred up excitement among nostalgic fans, not everyone is sold on the idea of a fourth film. “The first one was great. The second one was mostly boring but had a few funny moments. The third one is absolute trash. I’m not particularly excited for a fourth movie,” one fan admitted on X. Others speculated about the plot, guessing everything from an ICE-themed satire to Harold & Kumar’s midlife crisis. But most expressed confusion over the announcement coming before the leads had officially signed on. “Weird to announce it when the two stars haven’t signed deals,” one user pointed out. “They must be very close or Kal and John have a leg up in negotiations and the studio’s pressuring them by announcing it,” reasoned another.

For many, the idea of seeing Harold and Kumar return, even to a suburban nightmare instead of a burger joint, is enough to spark some cautious excitement.