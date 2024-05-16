Harshaali Malhotra aka Munni of Bajrangi Bhaijaan: I want to focus on my studies, but my dream is to become an actress

Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s Munni aka Harshaali Malhotra recently passed her class 10 exams scoring 83 per cent marks and she celebrated her big moment with a quirky reel she posted on Instagram. Thanking all her haters with screenshots of all the trolling she was subjected to for trying to balance studies and social media, she captioned the post, “Who says you can’t have your feet in both the reel and real world?” Harshaali Malhotra was last seen in Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Talking to us, Malhotra says, “I felt really happy when I saw the result. It was an overwhelming moment because 83% is pretty good. My parents are also very proud of me and with the marks that I got.”

Unaffected by the negative comments on social media, the 15-year-old adds, “Trolls were questioning me saying how will I manage kathak with studying, I should only focus on my studies right now and not make reels... so my result, in a way, is an answer to all those questions — that I managed everything. My mom handles my Instagram account. She used to tell me about certain comments but I had in mind that I have to prove them wrong and do this.”

Being active on social media and doing well in academics equally well at the same time can sometimes get taxing, and Malhotra says time management was the key to doing everything together. “Monday to Friday main padhaai par focus karti thi, then Saturday and Sundays, main shoots aur kathak karti thi. I used to rest after Sunday afternoon and focus again on studies.”

Given that she became an instant sensation with the one film she has done in Bollywood, one wonders if she fears going out of sight and out of mind. Asked if being out there through social media with regular content is her way to stay visible, she asserts, “I was never afraid that people would forget me. Even today, no matter where I go, I feel truly blessed that people recognise me and unhone mujhe abhi bhi yaad rakha hua hai. Social media is just another way to stay connected with my fans.”

Revealing her future plans both on the academics and acting front, Malhotra reveals she plans to take up Humanities stream in class 11. “I will continue to manage acting projects along with my studies. There are talks going on about some Bollywood projects, but I can’t disclose details right now. I think dreams achieve karne ke liye aapko studies and baaki sab saath mein manage karna aane chahiye, and I will do it. Eventually, becoming an actress is my dream,” she ends.