Here's how Anushka Sharma reacted to hubby Virat Kohli's 53rd century, check it out

Virat Kohli, in a splendid display of his talent again, added yet another century to his kitty on Wednesday afternoon. He hit his 53rd century at the 2nd ODI against South Africa in Raipur, and the internet erupted in joy. This is his back to back century in the ongoing series. Virat and Anushka

Amidst the many fan reactions, one stood out: and it was from other than wife, actor Anushka Sharma. She took to Instagram, and posted something which warmed everyone's hearts.