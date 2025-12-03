Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Here's how Anushka Sharma reacted to hubby Virat Kohli's 53rd century, check it out

    Cricketer Virat Kohli scored his 53rd century in the 2nd ODI against South Africa, sparking joy online. His wife, Anushka Sharma, too reacted.

    Published on: Dec 03, 2025 5:45 PM IST
    By Rishabh Suri
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Virat Kohli, in a splendid display of his talent again, added yet another century to his kitty on Wednesday afternoon. He hit his 53rd century at the 2nd ODI against South Africa in Raipur, and the internet erupted in joy. This is his back to back century in the ongoing series.

    Virat and Anushka
    Virat and Anushka

    Amidst the many fan reactions, one stood out: and it was from other than wife, actor Anushka Sharma. She took to Instagram, and posted something which warmed everyone's hearts.

    Anushka Sharma's Instagram story
    Anushka Sharma's Instagram story

    She shared a picture of Virat's priceless moment, and posted a heart. And that said it all.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Here's How Anushka Sharma Reacted To Hubby Virat Kohli's 53rd Century, Check It Out
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Here's How Anushka Sharma Reacted To Hubby Virat Kohli's 53rd Century, Check It Out
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes