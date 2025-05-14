Hiba Nawab quits Jhanak: I'm not comfortable playing a mom to someone my age

Hiba Nawab will no longer be a part of her television show, Jhanak. After reports of the show taking a leap and the makers gearing up to introduce new leads, the actor has decided it’s time for her to move on. Hiba Nawab

Speaking to us, Hiba confirmed the news of her exit from the show citing discomfort with playing a mother to someone close to her age on-screen.

“I won’t be a part of the show after the leap. I am not comfortable playing a mother to someone closer to my age. There were discussions, and we somehow knew it was happening, but the confirmation came a few days ago,” she explains.

Hiba adds, “Jhanak and Aniruddha’s daughter Arshi will grow up post-leap. The story will revolve around her, and obviously, someone closer to my age will be cast. How can I play a mother to someone my age? I am not comfortable.”

During her stint on the show, Hiba faced trolling for her character. “The criticism affected my confidence as a performer. This was the first time I really faced so many negative comments. I used to scroll through social media and just wonder why it’s happening,” she shares.

After she wraps up the shoot in the first week of June, Hiba is looking forward to a break. Though she is “open to television and OTT projects” but has firm boundaries regarding the kinds of roles she would take up. “I’ve been approached for bold scenes, and I’ve had to refuse. I am clear that I don’t want to be a part of something I’m not comfortable with or wear something revealing on screen,” she ends.