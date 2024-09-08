 Hiten Tejwani, Delnaaz Irani shocked at co-star Vikass Sethi's sudden demise - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Sep 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hiten Tejwani, Delnaaz Irani shocked at co-star Vikass Sethi's sudden demise

ByKavita Awaasthi
Sep 08, 2024 07:06 PM IST

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor Vikas Sethi died at 48 following a cardiac arrest. Co-stars Hiten Tejwani and Delnaaz Irani remember him fondly.

Actor Vikas Sethi died in his sleep following a cardiac arrest at the age of 48. In the wee hours of September 8, he was taken to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai.

Vikass Sethi
Vikass Sethi

Sethi had worked in several TV shows including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahiin To Hoga and Kasautii Zindagi Kay. His role of Robbie, as a potential love interest of actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, in Kabhi Khushie Kabhi Gham (2001) was well received. He is survived by wife Jhanvi Sethi and their twin sons.

Delnaaz remembers him

Actor Delnaaz Irani, who shot an ad with him a while ago, was shocked to hear the news. “We worked together in the reality show Zara Nachke Dikha in 2008. Vikass was a wonderful and warm person. So handsome and such a good dancer. When you work, you form a bond and after the project wraps up, often connections are lost. We shared the same warm camaraderie in the recent ad we did. He seemed hale and hearty, but as they say, life is unpredictable,” she says.

Hiten Tejwani calls him yaaron ka yaar

 

Actor Hiten Tejwani remembers Sethi as a “yaaron ka yaar”. They worked together in Kasautii... and Kyunki... “We had a great rapport and since we were doing two shows together, we’d hang out post work. He was a mast-khush kind of person. Doston ka dost and always there for you,” Tejwani shares.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On