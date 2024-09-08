Hiten Tejwani, Delnaaz Irani shocked at co-star Vikass Sethi's sudden demise

Actor Vikas Sethi died in his sleep following a cardiac arrest at the age of 48. In the wee hours of September 8, he was taken to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. Vikass Sethi

Sethi had worked in several TV shows including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahiin To Hoga and Kasautii Zindagi Kay. His role of Robbie, as a potential love interest of actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, in Kabhi Khushie Kabhi Gham (2001) was well received. He is survived by wife Jhanvi Sethi and their twin sons.

Delnaaz remembers him

Actor Delnaaz Irani, who shot an ad with him a while ago, was shocked to hear the news. “We worked together in the reality show Zara Nachke Dikha in 2008. Vikass was a wonderful and warm person. So handsome and such a good dancer. When you work, you form a bond and after the project wraps up, often connections are lost. We shared the same warm camaraderie in the recent ad we did. He seemed hale and hearty, but as they say, life is unpredictable,” she says.

Hiten Tejwani calls him yaaron ka yaar

Actor Hiten Tejwani remembers Sethi as a “yaaron ka yaar”. They worked together in Kasautii... and Kyunki... “We had a great rapport and since we were doing two shows together, we’d hang out post work. He was a mast-khush kind of person. Doston ka dost and always there for you,” Tejwani shares.