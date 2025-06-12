Hiten Tejwani on Gujarati film: Was tough to speak the language fluently

Having explored Hindi films, TV and OTT, actor Hiten Tejwani has now delved into Gujarati cinema. With Sanghavi and Sons releasing next month, the actor says working on Gujarati projects wasn’t a cakewalk for him. “Even though I understood it, it was tough to speak the language fluently. I learned my lines on set and it was exciting because I got to discover a new process. That’s the thrill of being an actor,” he says. Hiten Tejwani

Hiten also returned to TV this year after a two-year gap with Meri Bhavya Life. He admits that the medium has evolved. “There used to be a fixed idea in the industry — you had to look a certain way, have a perfect body to make it. But now, that’s changing,” he explains, adding, “There are also so many shows and platforms. Attention spans have shortened, so the storytelling pace has changed. Back in the day, a wedding sequence would run for months. Today, the same thing wraps up in a few episodes. Everything’s faster and the audience wants to see more content in the given time.”

Recently, industry has been abuzz with the reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (KSBKBT). Having been a part of the iconic show, Hiten only has gratitude for the experience: “KSBKBT gave me so much. I have countless memories — like being called to shoot suddenly after wrapping another show, not knowing what I was getting into. But I just went with it, and it turned out to be a big step in my career.”

While he has forayed across mediums, Hiten insists that he is often labelled as still a ‘TV actor’. However, instead of lamenting, he rejoices in it. “I don’t mind it. TV gave me everything and I know what I’m doing. I’ve also done OTT, films, regional cinema, theatre, and people who know me and follow my work, understand that. I don’t need to prove anything. My work speaks for itself,” he ends.